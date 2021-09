We hereby declare the internet broken, courtesy of Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. The talented artists and longtime friends reunited on Monday and treated fans to some museum-worthy, frenzy-provoking footage of their kickback. In a series of photos Nicki shared on Instagram and Twitter, seen below, the "Fractions" rapper squeezed onto a couch with her husband, Kenneth Petty, their son, Rihanna, and A$AP Rocky. Rihanna's adorable 7-year-old niece, Majesty, was also there among other members of her family and joined the group for some snaps.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO