Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells for 9/14

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CULxH_0bwJ2XfF00 Tuesday was a tough day for the broad markets with all three major averages taking a sizable loss on the day—rising inflation in the CPI Index did not help either. ARK funds followed suit and ended the day lower as well. ARKF performed the best out of the group, down 0.4%, while ARKG did the worst, down 1.3% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on September 14, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 246,000 shares of Yeahka & 5,768 shares of Adyen.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 43,309 shares of Caribou Bio, 3,350 shares of Codexis, & 104,381 shares of Bristol-Myers.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 70,369 shares of Tesla, 114,652 shares of Trimble, 225,842 shares of Nintendo, & 275,500 shares of Iovance Bio.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few sales of note in this fund: 30,905 shares of Iridium.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 230,963 shares of LendingClub & 18,555 shares of Tesla.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Sales worth noting in this fund: NO SALES.

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 246,000
ARKF Sell ADYENNA ADYEN NV 5,768
ARKG Sell CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES INC 43,309
ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 2,703
ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 45
ARKG Sell CDXS CODEXIS INC 3,350
ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 104,381
ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 70,369
ARKK Sell TRMB TRIMBLE INC 114,652
ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 225,842
ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 30,626
ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 275,500
ARKK Sell EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 13,648
ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 48
ARKQ Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 30,905
ARKW Sell LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 230,963
ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 18,555
ARKW Sell TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 186

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

#Tesla Inc#Investment#Ark Invest Sells#Arkf#Arkg#Nysearca#Fintech#Square#Zillow#Pinterest#Yeahka 5 768#Adyen#Pacific Biosciences#Teladoc Health#Crispr#Fate Therapeutics#Caribou Bio#Codexis 104 381#Bristol Myers#Ark Innovation Etf
