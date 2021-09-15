Weather alerts issued for Erie, Lorain counties

The National Weather Service has issued alerts for Erie and Lorain counties.

A Marine Warning was issued for both counties until 11:15 p.m.

A Flood Advisory was issued for Erie County until 2 a.m.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected.

Nickle-sized hail is possible.

