Dual-Threaded Fidget Pens
The MetMo Pen is a fidget-friendly writing utensil designed to deliver a premium experience for professionals and students alike who require a precision option for their daily lifestyle. The pen is engineered with a dual-threaded design that has been achieved using a precision-machined process to allow hardware nuts to be spun back and forth across the surface. This will enable the writer to partake in some play between tasks as they brainstorm or simply take a break from their work.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0