CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Dual-Threaded Fidget Pens

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MetMo Pen is a fidget-friendly writing utensil designed to deliver a premium experience for professionals and students alike who require a precision option for their daily lifestyle. The pen is engineered with a dual-threaded design that has been achieved using a precision-machined process to allow hardware nuts to be spun back and forth across the surface. This will enable the writer to partake in some play between tasks as they brainstorm or simply take a break from their work.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
ucsb.edu

Don't Fidget! WiFi Will Count You

Researchers in UC Santa Barbara professor Yasamin Mostofi’s lab have enabled, for the first time, counting a stationary seated crowd using WiFi signals, and without relying on people to carry a device. The technique, which also counts through walls, needs only a wireless transmitter and receiver outside the area of interest where the crowd is seated. It has a variety of applications, including smart energy management, controlling the crowd size during a pandemic, business planning and security.
TECHNOLOGY
Futurity

WiFi technique uses fidgeting to count a seated crowd

A new method counts the people in a stationary, seated crowd with WiFi signals and without each person holding a device. The key is fidgeting. The technique, which also counts through walls, needs only a wireless transmitter and receiver outside the area of interest where the crowd is sitting. It has a variety of applications, including smart energy management, controlling the crowd size during a pandemic, business planning, and security.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Resourceful Leather Dyeing Techniques

An Italian-based fashion company, Brutus, pushes the design boundaries by experimenting with unusual leather dyeing techniques. The company has been working on dyeing vegetable tanned leather using unusual pigments. Brutus has unveiled a leather jacket made from rubber polymers collected from the crumbling of racing tires. Dubbed the Donut SP...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Affordable Desktop 3D Printers

Anycubic, a leading company specializing in 3D printing technology, has announced the launch of 'Anycubic Photon Ultra,' a DLP 3D printer designed for the casual consumer. According to the company, the new device strikes a perfect balance between quality and affordability, offering users a powerful, but reasonably priced. 3D printing solution.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pens#The Pen#Design#Dual Threaded Fidget
TrendHunter.com

Seamless Lifestyle AR Headsets

The conceptual 'AR Warp' smart glasses are a lifestyle-focused wearable technology solution designed by the Fountain Studio as a solution for users seeking out a stress-free to stay connected. The headset is characterized by its slim, lightweight construction that is meant to be worn comfortably over the eyes when in use or on the forehead when not. This is thanks to the main hardware components being stored in the rear neckband that acts as an anchor and delivers an intuitive experience as a result.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Professional Field-Ready SSDs

The OWC Envoy Pro SX rugged portable SSD is an advanced, field-ready storage solution for avid professionals seeking out a speedy way to handle all of their data when working. The unit is rated to deliver real-world transfer speeds as fast as 2,847Mb/s and comes in four storage sizes to choose from including 240GB, 480GB, 1TB and 2TB. The versatile storage solution is greater audio, video, gaming, photography and more to accommodate the needs of prosumers alike.
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Laidback Digital Travel Cameras

The smartphone has made every user a photographer of all the various aspects of their daily life which has both its positives and negatives, so the conceptual 'FLANEUR' digital camera is designed to offer a decidedly different shutterbug experience. The camera is designed with a minimalist aesthetic that can be...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Relaxing Audiovisual Speaker Systems

The 'SOUL' speaker is a health and wellness-focused technology solution for users looking for a dedicated way to help enhance their personal well-being. The speaker maintains a simplistic design that has a series of sliders on the top to let users mix and match more than 250 carefully crafted sounds of the wilderness. A built-in light in the base provides guidance on breathing to enable an audiovisual experience that is focused on de-stressing the user.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
TrendHunter.com

Advanced Sensor Nightstands

A smart nightstand by the name of Sveeve is equipped with advanced sensor technology to help people experience better nights of rest. The smart home product is designed to continuously measure air quality and noise levels, so that people have more control over their immediate surroundings, and as a result, they'll experience higher quality sleep.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Generatively Designed Sandals

Sportswear manufacturer ASICS and manufacturing company LuxCreo teamed up to create 3D-printed sandals that make the most of the company's generative design software LuxGen. The creation of the high-performance and customized sandals starts at the ASICS Future Experience Lab with a foot scan. This process captures the height of the arch and the shoe size of the wearer, so that a unique lattice structure can be created to provide support. After the design has been generated, it's sent to the LuxCreo Smart Factory for production.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Portable Mood Lighting

The light manufacturer Verpan has released a portable rendition of its iconic Pantop light. Designed by the Danish designer Verner Panton, this light boasts a charming and sleek design. To create this smaller rendition, Verner Panton drew on his original design for the bell-shaped Pantop light. Dubbed the Pantop Portable, this new light is designed to follow homeowners around the house. A Verpan spokesperson explains, "making the Pantop Portable adds a level of usability and flexibility that allows you to bring the light with you - from room to room."
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Sculptural Cocoon Pendant Lights

The Turner Light is made in Italy by the Swedish duo Broberg & Ridderstrale. The designers created the sculptural pendant for the lighting brand Pholc. Resembling a cocoon, the handcrafted pendant light "retains a pleasing quality of fragility and lightness akin to rice paper," according to the designers. The airy...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Smartphone Conference Call Docks

Partaking in a conference call on a smartphone usually means holding the device for extended periods, so the Rayz Rally Pro portable speaker and stand is designed to help change this. The unit works by having a smartphone docked in it and connecting to a series of speakers as well as an omnidirectional microphone that provides noise suppression technology. The unit puts the smartphone at the perfect angle for users to stay fully in the picture, while compatibility with Google Meet accommodates seamlessly teleconferencing capabilities.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Hanging Art-Like TVs

The conceptual 'Pendant' TV has been designed by il-seop yoon as a futuristic rendering of a TV set for the modern home that would provide users with a design-conscious way to keep the technology essential in their home. The TV maintains a Samsung-inspired design that could be hung on a...
ELECTRONICS
themanual.com

This Portable Battery Will Keep Your Entire Home Running for a Week

In a power outage, having one of the best portable power stations around will come in real handy. They tend to be expensive, but the peace of mind is worth it because during emergencies you can keep your most important gear running — whether that’s your appliances, a television or radio for news updates, or lights. They’re also the perfect energy source while you’re camping or exploring the great outdoors. You may think you already have all of the best camping gear, or best road trip gear, but if you don’t have a power source packed away, you’re not fully equipped.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Sailing Boats

The Italy-based manufacturing company Caracol and the green tech business Nextchem have partnered to bring the world's first 3D printed sailboat to life. Unveiled at Milan Design Week 2021, this boat was produced in one piece and is made using recycled materials. Dubbed the Beluga, the companies ditched traditional mold-based construction technologies for more advanced and innovative 3D technologies. The sailboat was erected using Caracol's proprietary robotic additive manufacturing system - which essentially built the sailboat's hull in one piece.
imore.com

Pre-order thread

This is the first time I've tried to pre-order in a number of years but I got what I want! I normally just go into the store on day one and pick up my phone but this year I felt lucky!. Anyone else have luck?. Like 2. 1,342. Yesterday 07:25...
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Bamboo-Made Bicycle Handlebars

The Gump bamboo handlebar from Passchier Bamboo Handlebars is an unexpected take on the bicycle component that will provide riders with a comfort-focused way to enhance their ride. The handlebars are crafted from bamboo that has been laminated together in layers and paired with a 31.8mm carbon fiber sleeve around the middle as the spot to mount it. The handlebars are constructed to rigorous standards and are verified to meet the ISO safety standards when it comes to bicycle components.
BICYCLES
TrendHunter.com

Mobile Grooming Toys

The Rescue Tales Groom ‘n Go Pet Backpack is a new grooming toy for kids that features plush pets that help kids to get a sense of what it's like to care for a rescue animal. The on-the-go toy includes a Pomeranian plush and a backpack that converts into a mobile grooming salon, complete with a styling turntable. With this toy, kids are equipped with everything they need to style the plush pet, including a hand mirror, comb, collar, bow and hair clips. There's also a blanket, toy, treats and a food bowl for playing with the plush pet and taking it on adventures.
PETS
TrendHunter.com

AR-Enabled Kids Snack Campaigns

CLIF Kid, the CLIF Bar & Company-owned brand specializing in healthy kids snacks, has announced the launch of its 'Sky is the Limit' campaign, which will feature 13-year old Olympic skateboarder Sky Brown. According to the company, the campaign intends to remind kids everywhere to embrace their unique skills and...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy