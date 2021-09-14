CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, MA

Driscoll, Dibble advance in Salem mayoral preliminary

By Hannah Chadwick
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrZWO_0bwJ15O100

SALEM ― Mayor Kimberley Driscoll and City Councilor Stephen G. Dibble were the two highest vote-getters in Tuesday’s preliminary election and will be on the ballot for the mayoral race in November.

Driscoll, the city’s first female mayor who was first elected in 2005, topped the ticket with a resounding 60.5 percent of the vote. Dibble, Ward 7 councilor since 2015, came in a distant second with 37.4 percent. Newcomer Frank L. Perley III came in third with just 2.2 percent and was, therefore, eliminated from contention.

Voter turnout was 22 percent, with 6,874 ballots cast out of 31,847 registered voters.

Along with confirming the mayoral candidates for the November ballot, preliminary election results also determined City Council ward candidates. A host of 12 contestants vied for council seats in the Witch City, representing wards 1, 2, 4, and 7.

In Ward 1, there were three candidates in Maribel N. Steadman, incumbent Robert K. McCarthy, and Christopher J. Malstrom Jr. McCarthy and Steadman both were voted to move forward to the general election, polling at 40.3 percent and 32.9 percent respectively.

The Ward 2 race saw three candidates for City Council: James M. Zavaglia, Armand V. Blanchette, and Caroline E. Watson-Felt. Watson-Felt, who dominated the ward with 72.7 percent, will face a challenge from Zavaglia, who reported a distant 16.1 percent.

The preliminary contestants in Ward 4 were Grayson Martinez Ocasio, Leveille McClain, and Stephanie Rodriguez. Rodriguez and McClain, neck and neck at 39.4 and 31 percent respectively, will face off in November.

Lastly, Ward 7 City Council initially saw Andrew Varela, Francis Riggieri, and Veronica Faustino in competition. With Faustino out of the running, Varela, at 40.1 percent, and Riggieri, at 36.7 percent, will square off in the general election.

The general elections will be held on Nov. 2.

The post Driscoll, Dibble advance in Salem mayoral preliminary appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Salem, MA
Government
Salem, MA
Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Election#General Elections#Ward 4#Ward 7 City Council
The Hill

Biden seeks phone call with France's Macron amid submarine spat

President Biden hopes to hold a call with French President Emmanuel Macron to smooth over tensions after France reacted angrily last week to a new partnership between the U.S. and Australia on nuclear-powered submarines. “President Biden has asked to be able to speak with President Macron to talk about the...
POTUS
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
317
Followers
279
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy