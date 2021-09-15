Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana West Fork of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones SP ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier. * Until late Sunday evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 4.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrie 4.0 MSG unknown 4.3 4.4 4.3