Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana West Fork of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones SP ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the West Fork of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones SP. * From Thursday morning to Friday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 5.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.0 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Low spots on South Perkins Ferry Road have water on it. Water is over some boat docks on South Perkins Ferry Road and over boat ramps at Sam Houston Jones State Park. Extensive marshland flooding will occur upstream and downstream from the park. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat West Fork of The Calcasieu River Sam Houston Jones SP 5.0 MSG unknown 5.0 4.6 4.3