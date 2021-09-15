Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana West Fork of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones SP Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake. * From Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.9 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.0 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Water inundates roads in lowland areas near the river. Low spots on Old Sour Lake Road are under water. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Pine Island Bayou Sour Lake 25.0 21.9 Tue 7 pm CDT 25.0 24.4 23.3