Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; St. Martin; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana West Fork of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones SP ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.7 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 10.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Minor flooding of Heymann Park off of Highway 90 will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Vermilion River Lafayette, Surrey Street Gag 10.0 9.7 Wed 8 pm CDT 10.4 10.2 9.9