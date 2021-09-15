CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until further notice. * At 9:35 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 3.0 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:35 AM CDT Wednesday was 3.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 4.0 feet early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Goos Ferry Road becomes impassable. Calcasieu River from the Saltwater Barrier to the parish line may be closed to recreational boat traffic. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 3.0 Wed 9 am CDT 3.6 3.8 3.9

alerts.weather.gov

