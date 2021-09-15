CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 10:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana West Fork of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones SP ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * Until late Friday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.0 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 17.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 19.8 feet, IT IS ESTIMATED THAT 18 STRUCTURES NEAR THE BAYOU WILL BE FLOODED. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 17.0 Wed 7 pm CDT 17.6 13.7 10.1

alerts.weather.gov

