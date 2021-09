Gabrielle Union is opening up in a way she never has before, and her transparency, in addition to her talent, style, and beauty, is one major reason why fans love her. On the heels of her 2017 memoir, We're Going to Need More Wine, the L.A.’s Finest star has a new book on the way, You Got Anything Stronger?, where she opens up about some of the most vulnerable moments in her life, including beginning her therapy journey after being raped at 19 years old, conversations she’s had about racism with her children, and more.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO