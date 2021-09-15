CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana West Fork of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones SP ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 13.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday morning and continue falling to 9.7 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Some roads upstream from Glenmora, including Strothers Crossing Road near the community of Calcasieu and Price Crossing Road near Hineston have two to three feet of water over the road and are subject to being closed. Flooding of forested areas near the river will also occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 13.1 Wed 7 pm CDT 12.5 11.8 11.2

