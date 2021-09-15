Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Beauregard The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana West Fork of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones SP ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie. * From Friday evening to early Saturday afternoon. * At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.9 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday evening to a crest of 15.0 feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the creek will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Whisky Chitto Creek Mittie 15.0 9.9 Wed 8 pm CDT 13.3 15.0 14.3