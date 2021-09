EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Sally Field has been added to the cast of Spoiler Alert, Focus Features’ feature film adaptation of journalist Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir, a tragicomic love story. She joins Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge in the pic, which is being directed by Michael Showalter. Showalter and Field are reteaming after previously collaborating on Hello, My Name Is Doris, the 2015 indie comedy hit starring Field and helmed and co-written by Showalter. Filming on Spoiler Alert, from a screenplay by David Marshall Grant, Dan Savage and Ausiello, is set to begin in the fall in New York City. In his 2017...

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO