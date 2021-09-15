CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachelor In Paradise's Brendan and Pieper Defiantly Learn Their Fate: See Who Went Home Tonight

By Ryan Gajewski
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Bachelor in Paradise": Tammy Gets Bad News On Her Birthday. Whipped cream was a major focus on tonight's Bachelor in Paradise, and speaking of cream, Brendan Morais and Pieper James ended their time in udder defeat. After the group pushed out Chris Conran and Alana Milne on last week's...

imdb.com

Bachelor in Paradise's Brendan Morais Apologizes After Deleting "Wrong Reasons" Boast

Bachelor in Paradise's Brendan Morais is having a change of heart. After appearing to relish in the drama that he caused this week on the ABC dating show through his relationship with Pieper James, the standout from Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette is finally apologizing. Amid the Paradise drama that involved Pieper arriving and quickly resuming her apparent pre-show romance with Brendan, leaving Natasha Parker feeling betrayed, Brendan posted a photo of himself in a pool on Monday, Sept. 6, with the caption, "Here for the wrong reasons," accompanied by a smirking emoji. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Brendan deleted the photo and shared a...
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

BiP's Pieper Blames 'Edited and Produced' Show for Brendan Drama

Her side of the story. Pieper James is attempting to defend herself after her dramatic arrival on Bachelor in Paradise. “Just an [sic] gentle reminder that reality tv isn’t real,” the Oregon native, 24, wrote in a message posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 7. “An edited, produced, and cut down show isn’t going to show you every single thing said and done. An edited and produced show can’t show you conversations that happened before filming between friends.”
TV & VIDEOS
centralrecorder.com

Bachelor in Paradise Star Brendan Morais issues a statement following the BIP Hate!

It’s been a crazy week for Brendan Morais. Moving on to Bachelor in Paradise Brendan Morais was not happy with this. Pieper James and he were caught talking to cameras about their Instagram followers. They also admitted to having a preshow relationship. Both have been hurt by the consequences. Pieper and Brendan have been criticized by fans and alumni. Brendan has lost thousands in 48 hours. Brendan has made a statement.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here's How Natasha Reacted To All That Brendan And Pieper Drama On BIP

The seventh season of Bachelor In Paradise has been anything but smooth sailing, especially for Natasha Parker. At first, Natasha, who appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, was doing pretty well on the beach. From the get-go, she had a connection with Brendan Morais. And although things were moving slowly for the two of them, Brendan gave Natasha regular reassurance — even going so far as to say “I've had deeper conversations with you than I had with Pieper [James]... I have the strongest connection with you” on the second episode. So, there’s that. Things seemed to be going relatively well for them until Brendan’s ~girlfriend~, Pieper herself, made her entrance.
TV & VIDEOS
New Times

Bachelor In Paradise

Where's it showing? ABC (every Monday and Tuesday night), Hulu. When longtime host of all things Bachelor and Bachelorette, Chris Harrison stepped away from the popular reality franchise in June (after publicly defending former Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell amid accusations of racist behavior), his absence paved the way for an exciting new development for the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise (which started airing in August), as a circuit of celebrity hosts are making guest appearances throughout the season. The lineup includes David Spade, Lance Bass, and Lil Jon, among others.
PARADISE, CA
Reality Tea

Bachelor In Paradise Stars Brendan Morais And Pieper James Lose Followers After Talking About All The Followers They Would Gain From The Show

It really was almost paradise for Bachelor in Paradise’s Brendan Morais and Pieper James. That is until they got a little too real on reality TV. By that I mean, they talked about what they’re not supposed to talk about on camera, all microphoned up: social media followers. Here’s hoping you’re sitting down, because this news is […] The post Bachelor In Paradise Stars Brendan Morais And Pieper James Lose Followers After Talking About All The Followers They Would Gain From The Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
PARADISE, CA
On Milwaukee

"Bachelor In Paradise" recap: The cast finally remembers Brendan's the worst

Thanks to the return of football, our "Bachelor in Paradise" crew had one less episode this week to do the right thing and send Brendan and Pieper packing much like they did with ... I've already forgotten their names. Smokey the Bear and Elianalana? The good news: They did exactly that! The bad news: That left "Paradise" with about an hour of show still left to fill – and I'm not sure the show figured out enough drama to do it. But hey, Lil Jon's there now so all is well – or should I say OOOKAAAAAAY! (I'm so sorry, I made a mistake; I'm trying to remove it.)
TV SHOWS
Vulture

100K Fewer Followers Later, Bachelor in Paradise’s Brendan Tries to Apologize

First things first: Did you know Ann Wilson sings Bachelor in Paradise’s theme song? It’s a nice fact. We just needed to ensure everyone knew that before launching into today’s nonsense, because the lingering drama tying Paradise denizens Brendan, Natasha, and Pieper together might not ever escape an endless loop of Instagram Story statements and shady interviews. This is our simulation now! As a brief recap, the drama began on the show’s September 6 episode when Pieper and Brendan tried, and failed, to convince their castmates that they didn’t have a romantic relationship with influencer aspirations prior to arriving at the beach. Natasha, who had been exploring a genuine relationship with Brendan, was blindsided by this revelation; Brendan and Pieper have since left the beach together to avoid a mutiny, while Natasha is now a folk hero. Brendan has also lost about 100k Instagram followers. That’s amore.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Khloe Kardashians Reveals the "Cute" Reason True Thompson Thinks Psalm West Is Her Brother

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Goes Back to Blonde in Stunning New Look. Khloe Kardashian exclusively revealed what life is really like with three-year-old daughter True Thompson, and we're swooning! The mother-daughter pair constantly share the sweetest pics on Instagram, and even match in designer outfits. Khloe, the new Candy Crush Saga All-Stars Tournament host, dished on True's favorite hobbies to E! News on Sept. 20.
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Is ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ On Tonight? Complete ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ ABC/Hulu Schedule

The 2021 Emmy Awards introduced a new group of fans to a slew of exceptional TV shows. Apple TV+’s critically-acclaimed series Ted Lasso earned Outstanding Comedy honors, while HBO Max’s hilarious new program Hacks took home the Emmys for Outstanding Writing and Directing. While diving into a new TV series is always enjoyable, sometimes you just want to kick back and relax with an old favorite… like say, perhaps, Bachelor in Paradise?
TV SHOWS
