Magoffin County, KY

Magoffin County receives green light on license regarding ambulance service

By Kimberly Keagy
wymt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - After waiting more than a year for an answer, Magoffin County Fiscal Court was granted a Certificate of Need (CON). The change came after a WSAZ Investigation revealed an ambulance wasn’t available during more than a dozen emergencies in Magoffin County. Each time, a crew from a neighboring county had to respond, according to 911 logs and county Judge-Executive Matthew Wireman.

