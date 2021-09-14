Magoffin County receives green light on license regarding ambulance service
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - After waiting more than a year for an answer, Magoffin County Fiscal Court was granted a Certificate of Need (CON). The change came after a WSAZ Investigation revealed an ambulance wasn’t available during more than a dozen emergencies in Magoffin County. Each time, a crew from a neighboring county had to respond, according to 911 logs and county Judge-Executive Matthew Wireman.www.wymt.com
Comments / 0