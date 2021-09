When Marina and Daniel Shachamorov were given the opportunity to hand out free food to New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet through the pandemic, they didn’t hesitate. After ten months on the street at the height of the pandemic and more than 10,000 meals handed out, they didn’t expect to be back out so soon due to another natural disaster. But on Monday on Knickerbocker Ave. in Bushwick they were back at it.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO