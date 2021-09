The 2020 girls soccer season featured a change in the state playoff format and that allowed 29 teams to end their season on a win and take home a regional championship. Things will go back to normal this fall with the playoffs going back to 20 sectional brackets, but some of those same teams from lats year will still be in the championship mix. Scroll through the post below to see NJ Advance Media’s breakdown of the last year’s regional champions and their outlook for 2021.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO