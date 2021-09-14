Alton Miller drops the bejeweled Summer Sessions EP

There was a time — and comparatively speaking it wasn’t all that long ago — when a great track would stick around for a very, very long time before it slipped into the remainder bins and was ushered on its way to becoming a staple in a set we quaintly call “classics.” If there were a merciful deity overseeing happenings on this planet, that would be the fate for Lessons of Regret, a gorgeous two track instrumental EP from Copenhagen producer Thorsteinssøn. Both tracks fit the bill for that era based on scope alone, with the shortest clocking in at eight and a half minutes long. And you hear this train coming for a long time before it arrives, but when it does arrive, it’s a riot of sound, chords and pure unadulterated groove.

