Alton Miller drops the bejeweled Summer Sessions EP
A legend like Detroit’s Alton Miller needs no introduction, but what with him constantly working, DJing and remixing, sometimes a quick recap helps sharpen the focus on someone who has, in some ways, “done it all”: club founder, label head, producer, DJ, singer, world traveler. And amazingly, in between all of this, including a string of stellar recent releases for highly respected labels such as Rick Miranda’s Noble Square, Alton has somehow found the time to post an EP of unreleased gems on his own Bandcamp page, aptly titled Summer Sessions.5mag.net
