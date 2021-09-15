CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Francis Suarez Latest Florida Republican Testing the Waters for a 2024 Presidential Bid

Florida already has several Republicans mulling over running for president in 2024 and you can add Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to the list.

Appearing on “The Carlos Watson Show” this week, Suarez said the “mayor position” has “been elevated” thanks to the pandemic which could lead to a mayor becoming president. The closest a sitting mayor ever came to the presidency was in 1812 when New York Mayor DeWitt Clinton challenged President James Madison.

“People know national mayors a lot more than they did…. a generation ago,” Suarez told Watson. “I think it becomes more possible.”

In a shot at President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump–both of whom are in their 70s–Suarez, who turns 43 next month, also insisted “the American people would want to see someone that’s a next-generation candidate, whether it’s me or someone else,” adding “that people are thirsting for that.”

The son of former Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez, Francis Suarez was first elected to the Miami Commission in 2009. He was reelected without opposition in 2011 and 2015. In 2017, he easily was elected mayor of Miami, a non-partisan office, taking 86 percent of the vote. While he is a registered Republican, Suarez has been very critical of top GOP leaders, refusing to vote for Trump in 2020 or Ron DeSantis in the 2018 gubernatorial election. Suarez has grown increasingly active on the national stage including meeting with former Gov. Nikki Haley, R-SC, a possible 2024 presidential candidate earlier this year.

Suarez could find a crowded field of Republicans from the Sunshine State exploring running for president in 2024. Now based in Florida, Trump is mulling over another presidential bid. If the former president stays out of the race, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Donald Trump, Jr. could run. DeSantis is already garnering buzz as a possible presidential candidate, especially if Trump stays out. Florida’s two U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–could also run for president in 2024.

Kevin Derby wrote this analysis. He can be reached at kevin.derby@floridadaily.com

Related
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators Want Pentagon to Disinter Americans Killed in Tokyo Prison Fire in World War Two

Last week, Florida’s two U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–joined more than a dozen other senators from both parties n sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requesting an exception “to allow the Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) to proceed with immediate disinterment of the American service members who died in the 1945 Tokyo military prison fire and remain buried as Unknowns at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines.”
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Champions the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act on Capitol Hill

This week, with the backing of a senator from the Sunshine State, U.S. Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Maggie Hassan, D-NH, brought back a proposal “which would take government shutdowns off the table by setting up an automatic continuing resolution (CR) if government funding has not been enacted on time and requiring Congress to stay in town until the job is done.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

Florida Delegation Wants Answers on SolarWinds Hack of U.S. States Attorneys’ Offices

Last week, Florida’s two U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–and U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., Kat Cammack, R-Fla., Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., Neal Dunn, R-Fla., Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Bill Posey, R-Fla., John Rutherford, R-Fla., Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., and Michael Waltz, R-Fla., sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland seeking answers regarding the SolarWinds cyber-attack of United States Attorneys’ Offices (USAO) in Florida.
POLITICS
FloridaDaily

Florida Represenatives Shape the NDAA on Capitol Hill

Earlier this month, the House Armed Services Committee approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022, an annual bill that authorizes military spending and sets defense policy. The bill, which is expected to be brought to the floor of the U.S. House in the coming weeks, contains...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Kat Cammack: Ocala Getting EPA Funds for Electric Trucks

Last week, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., announced that Ocala is getting almost $780,000 in federal funds. Cammack said that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is sending $777,0000 to Ocala through a Diesel Emission Reduction Act Award grant. “The city will use the money to replace heavy-duty diesel-fueled trucks with...
OCALA, FL
FloridaDaily

Kat Cammack: Clay County Getting $2.8 Million From DHS, FEMA

At the end of last week, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., announced that Clay County is getting almost $2.8 million in federal funds. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are sending $2,778,696 to the county through a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Award grant.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio: CIA Should Not Be Joining TikTok

Last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the vice-chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, sent a letter to Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns following reports the agency is open to joining TikTok, a Chinese-owned app that the Intelligence Community continues to warn of the significant risks it poses to Americans and their personal data.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
FloridaDaily

Dan Webster Showcases Efforts to Return Money to Constituents

With a new primary challenger jumping in the race, last week, U.S. Rep. Dan Webster, R-Fla., showcased his efforts to help return money to constituents. Webster announced that, so far in 2021, his office has helped return $2 million “to constituents in 2021 in compensation, pension, or retroactive payments from agencies including the VA, IRS, and Social Security” and $15.5 million since the start of 2017.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

Nikki Fried Calls on the Senate to End the Federal Prohibition on Marijuana

Last week, state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried urged U.S. Senate leaders to take action on cannabis reform legislation to end the federal prohibition on marijuana. This call was included in formal comments submitted Fried to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oreg., and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, on the discussion draft of the “Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act,” proposed legislation by the three senators. The letter also detailed ongoing challenges facing the hemp industry in Florida, which is overseen by Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, due to cannabis overall not being legalized.
CONGRESS & COURTS
