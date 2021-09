Totally Reliable Delivery Service is a comedy physics game from We're Five Games and publisher tinyBuild about terrible package delivery couriers. You and up to three others (you can play solo) can join together to deliver some packages by land, air, sea and any possible way you can come up with that might possibly get a package delivered with odd machinery, useful gadgets, and the wonders of physics to reliably deliver packages to their destination.

