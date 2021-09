Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao has announced that his boxing career is over. The Filipino boxer has decided to dive into the world of politics and will focus on that. Yesterday Manny Pacquiao announced that he will be contesting in the Presidential elections of 2022 in his country Philippines. He revealed this in a speech representing the party PDP-Laban. “PacMan” is undoubtedly one of the greatest boxers of all time. He is the only eight-division world champion the world has seen. His records are untouchable and there is no doubt the world of boxing will miss this legend.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO