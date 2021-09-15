CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

11 waiver wire targets in fantasy football for Week 2

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zWRo_0bwIvsrp00

As Week 1 came and went, so did the roller coaster of emotions that comes with managing a fantasy football team. Or if you’re a degenerate like me, you find yourself in way too many leagues.

Regardless, it doesn’t matter whether you started off with a scoring victory or were cursing your lineup for dropping a dud. Scouring the waiver wire is vital to success in fantasy football.

To be eligible as a waiver wire target, a player cannot be rostered in more than 50% of ESPN leagues.

Here are 13 waiver-wire targets to help your fantasy football team in Week 2:

1

QB Jameis Winston (30.1% rostered)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJrQr_0bwIvsrp00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The new QB1 for the New Orleans Saints took advantage of sloppy play from Aaron Rodgers in Week 1. Despite finishing with just 148 passing yards on 20 attempts, Winston tossed five touchdown passes to no interceptions. It was a wild day for fantasy that resulted in 29.2 fantasy points in standard leagues.

Winston isn’t going to do that every week, but he’s worth an add for those managers who have implemented the streaming method or for those who drafted a quarterback late.

2

RB Elijah Mitchell (3.8% rostered)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rH9c6_0bwIvsrp00
AP Photo/Duane Burleson

The add of the week, Mitchell is going to be a hot commodity on the waiver wire. With the season-ending injury to Raheem Mostert, Mitchell is now the most likely candidate to lead the 49ers backfield. He will split some time with fellow rookie Trey Sermon, who was inactive in Week 1, but Mitchell proved he can be an explosive option for Kyle Shanahan. Prioritize Mitchell over everyone else on this list.

3

RB Mark Ingram (13.3% rostered)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQRsQ_0bwIvsrp00
AP Photo/Sam Craft

I really don’t want any part of the Texans’ offense but when a running back gets 26 carries, you at least have to consider it. Don’t expect the Texans to be routing their opponents as they did in Week 1, which likely led to a high carry count for Ingram. But with scarce options on the waiver wire, it’s worth the add to see if Ingram will be seeing the early-down work while he’s healthy.

4

RB Kenny Gainwell (4.8% rostered)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9jE8_0bwIvsrp00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie out of Memphis seemed to be the third option in the Eagle backfield entering the opener, but that narrative quickly changed. Gainwell was the clear backup to Miles Sanders, receiving nine carries and three targets while playing 35% of the snaps. Sanders will be the lead back, but Gainwell needs to be rostered.

5

WR Nelson Agholor (32.3% rostered)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJV3C_0bwIvsrp00
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Agholor was productive in his first game with the Patriots, and it’s clear he has a connection with rookie Mac Jones. His 38 routes run were tied for the most on the offense with Jakobi Meyers while leading the way with 72 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. He also saw the second-highest snap share among Patriots wide receivers at 85%.

6

WR Tim Patrick (0.7% rostered)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBiYN_0bwIvsrp00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The injury to Jerry Jeudy is unfortunate, especially because he was primed for a Year 2 breakout. But stepping right up is Patrick, who has a history of being a solid FLEX start amid injuries to the Broncos receiving corps. Patrick caught a touchdown pass after Jeudy left the game so expect him to be heavily involved in the passing game.

7

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (24.4% rostered)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjhN9_0bwIvsrp00
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

There are a lot of mouths to feed in Carolina, but it seems the role for Marshall may be growing. Though he was out-snapped by D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson, Marshall was still on the field for 53% of the snaps and saw six targets. That was just two behind Moore and double what Anderson saw. The rookie is talented enough to see his role grow as the season progresses and is worth an add at the end of your bench.

8

WR Emmanuel Sanders (17.4% rostered)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b28Ja_0bwIvsrp00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It was a bit odd to see the Bills offense stumble like it did, but the Steelers defense is really good. Even so, Sanders was heavily involved in Week 1. Even though Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley were tied for the second-most run routes (55) on the week, Sanders was right behind them at 52. He also played on 93% of the snaps and saw seven targets. The Bills passing offense will be explosive again so Sanders is worth an add.

9

WR Sterling Shepard (30.2% rostered)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4NA2_0bwIvsrp00
AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Shepard is a bit of a boom/bust play, but he’s always going to be involved in the Giants’ passing attack. Even though his 13 targets were a byproduct of Evan Engram being inactive, Shepard is worth the add as a spot start in the FLEX spots of your lineup. You probably shouldn’t play him on Thursday night this week, but he’s still worth an add for solid depth.

10

TE Jared Cook (26.4% rostered)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j18jC_0bwIvsrp00
AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

The tight end position in fantasy football is a wasteland again, but Cook could emerge as a quasi-reliable option. His 31 routes run were the 11th-most at the position on the week while his eight targets were tied for the fourth-most among tight ends. Being tied to Justin Herbert gives Cook a chance to be a relevant option in a brutal landscape every week.

11

TE Adam Trautman (5% rostered)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5Bat_0bwIvsrp00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Most are likely putting Trautman’s teammate Juwan Johnson ahead of him because of his two touchdown receptions. However, the peripherals support Trautman being the better option moving forward. His 29% target share in Week 1 was the second-highest among tight ends while he out-targeted. Meanwhile, Trautman played 82% of the snaps compared to Johnson’s 19%, ran 18 routes compared to Johnson’s nine and had five targets compared to Johnson’s three. The long-term favors Trautman far more than Johnson.

12

TE Dalton Schultz (1.3% rostered)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2ktY_0bwIvsrp00
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Schultz finds himself in an explosive offense tied to a quarterback that will throw the ball at a ridiculously high rate. His 39 routes run in Week 1 were the fourth-most among tight ends while he out-snapped teammate Blake Jarwin 58 to 47. He also had double the targets that Jarwin saw (6 to 3). With Michael Gallup out for a few weeks, Schultz can see his opportunity increase even more.

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Waiver Wire Rankings and FAB Advice: Week 2 (2021 Fantasy Football)

It’s one of the most important waiver wire periods of the fantasy football season – that stretch between Weeks 1 and 2, when everyone in the league is flush with FAB cash and the potential for landing a league winner at the beginning of the season leads to exorbitant spending.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
thespun.com

Vikings Have Reportedly Suffered A Major Injury Blow

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith, who is expected to have an expanded role this season, is now likely to begin the year on the sideline. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith is expected to undergo knee surgery for a meniscus injury. The procedure will keep him out for the beginning of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers said on FOX this morning that he has nothing left to prove in the National Football League. “I don’t feel like I have anything left to prove on the field,” Rodgers told Erin Andrews. “I think it’s more about the enjoyment and the happiness and the quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years. And being able to 100 percent commit to everything that my job entails and there were many times during the offseason where I felt like I wasn’t able to fully do that. And until I was, it was a possibility.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sterling Shepard
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Tony Romo

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his opinion on his former quarterback Tony Romo extremely clear this week. Jones believes that Romo is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Romo, who retired from the NFL following the 2016 season, is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. Romo has Hall of Fame-worthy statistics, though he likely won’t get in due to a lack of postseason success.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Espn#The New Orleans Saints#Eagle#Patriots#Flex#Broncos#Bills#Steelers#Wr Sterling Shepard#Giants
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Colts get shocking news on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have been scrambling and hoping that Carson Wentz could return in time for their regular-season opener after he underwent surgery. Well, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Wentz is slated to participate in practices this week, starting on Monday. This is a huge development for the...
NFL
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
WIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFL
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
70K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy