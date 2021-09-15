CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Russell by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Ellsworth County in central Kansas Southeastern Russell County in central Kansas Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 857 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Hoisington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Hoisington, Wilson, Claflin, Holyrood, Dorrance, Ellsworth Airport and Odin. This includes Interstate 70 between Mile Markers 201 and 217. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather

