Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton, Ellsworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN ELLSWORTH AND BARTON COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hoisington, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Hoisington, Claflin, Holyrood, Bushton, Albert, Lorraine, Olmitz, Galatia, Susank, Cheyenne Bottoms and Odin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH