Agriculture

Field Projects Show How Farmers Can Cut Nitrogen Emissions While Boosting Yields

theenergymix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new studies are shining a light on how farmers can reduce their use of nitrogen fertilizers—and control the climate-busting nitrous oxide they produce—while increasing farm yields and incomes. “To ensure global food security, agriculture must increase productivity while reducing environmental impacts associated with chemical nitrogen fertilization,” writes the team...

www.theenergymix.com

geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘Lots of pain for little environmental gain’ — EU Farm to Fork strategy would reduce yields by 15%, cutting farmer incomes and increasing imports

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The [European] Commission has finally released a study on the impact of its F2F and Biodiversity Strategy proposals on the agriculture...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Argus Observer Online

Researchers help farmers close yield gap

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Fred Below, a University of Illinois crop science professor, is looking for ways for farmers to narrow the gap between average yields and record-breaking yields. It is a pretty big gap, he said, noting how much higher Randy Dowdy’s record-breaking yield of 190 bu./acre soybeans in Georgia...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KDHL AM 920

Can You Cut Nitrogen Rates This Fall Because of the Drought?

This is the time of the year when farmers begin talking with their agronomist's putting together fall fertilization plans. For areas of Minnesota where fall nitrogen applications is a Best Management Practice those plans include a discussion about rates. Nitrate nitrogen is water soluble and typically we do not consider nitrogen carryover being available for the next year. That is why we try and closely manage rates each year. However, with the drought we are still 5 inches below normal rainfall. so, could we consider cutting nitrogen rates this fall?
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Why a shortage of carbon dioxide could mean no Christmas turkey

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Already faced with low worker turnout, the U.K. meat industry has a fresh headache: a shortage of carbon dioxide used to stun pigs and poultry before they are slaughtered. Carbon dioxide is missing from...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Sacramento

Meat-Processing Pause Hits California’s Smaller Butchers

DAVIS (CBS13) — The California Department of Food and Agriculture is working with UC Davis and food advocates to help meat processors after pandemic closures are causing prices to skyrocket. With thousands of small-scale processing plants closing, it’s put a pause on the state’s meat-packing industry. “If you have a single pig and you want us to process it, right now you are looking at March or April before we can get to it,” said butcher Adam Knapp. Knapp says he has wanted to expand his business, but those plans have been put on hold. Experts say it’s a problem that has been building for decades. “We need to learn how to do a bunch of things we’ve never done before – a lot faster,” said Tom Tomich with UC Davis. To try and help, UC Davis has organized a group of farmers, ranchers, small-scale processors and environmentalists to start a discussion on what needs to happen to bring meat to the table for affordable prices. Knapp says access to federal grants is easing. He has also applied for some to help expand.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. announces multinational pact to cut methane emissions

The U.S. and European Union announced Saturday a pledge to cut methane emissions in a bid to reduce global warming. The U.S. and European Union announced Saturday a pledge to cut methane emissions in a bid to reduce global warming. The pact includes seven other countries as well and will...
U.S. POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Biden, EU urge 30% methane emissions cuts – a move crucial for protecting climate and health, and it can pay for itself

The U.S. and European Union are pledging to cut methane emissions by at least 30% this decade, President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 17, 2021, and he urged countries around the world to join the pledge before the U.N. climate summit later this year. The move is a big deal for efforts to slow climate change – and also for health. While methane isn’t as abundant as carbon dioxide, it’s a far more potent greenhouse gas at warming the planet and also a source of unhealthy air pollution. Drew Shindell, a climate scientist and physicist who led a recent U.N. report on...
ENVIRONMENT
theenergymix.com

Smallholders Look to Agroecology for Sustainable, Equitable Food Systems

Agroecology can encourage environmental sustainability while empowering smallholder producers—leading grassroots organizations to embrace it as a solution to the inequity and environmental destruction caused by the industrialized global food system. “Current food and agricultural systems are at a crossroads,” begins the International Fund for Agricultural Development’s (IFAD) Stock Take Report...
AGRICULTURE
newschain

Zero-emission submarine project wins Government funding

A firm developing zero-emission submarines which could transport cargo between Glasgow and Belfast has been awarded a share of £23 million of Government green maritime funding. The fully automated vessels are designed to be “net positive” by running on green hydrogen and collecting microplastics, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
theenergymix.com

New Cement Kiln Design May Deliver Simpler, Cheaper Carbon Capture

A technology and materials company in Australia says it’s come up with a cheaper, more direct way to capture carbon dioxide released in cement manufacturing. Producing cement and using it as a building material accounts for up to 8% of the world’s carbon pollution, Bloomberg Green reports. But getting those emissions under control means more than just changing out energy sources: the cement manufacturing process “involves heating limestone and producing CO2,” Bloomberg explains, so “attempts to cut cement emissions so far have involved separating CO2 from a mixture of gases and then burying it deep underground.”
ENVIRONMENT
marketresearchtelecast.com

Exclusive details of the contract with Pfizer: how much the government paid for each dose and what was the millionaire advance for the first shipment

On July 27, almost a year after the start of formal conversations with the laboratory Pfizer, the Government announced a “binding” agreement with this company for the purchase of their vaccines against the coronavirus. It ended in this way to a long negotiation that was unlocked after the Casa Rosada modified by decree the Vaccine Law and eliminate, among other issues, the word “negligence” of that norm, a concept that for the directors of the international firm opened the doors to a wave of demands.
INDUSTRY

