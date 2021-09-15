Common Threads: Knitting & Crochet Club
If you’re an adult who is into knitting and crocheting, this is the club for you. Join our Common Threads group where participants are encouraged to bring their current projects and gather for some socializing and learning about new and interesting techniques from each other about the world of yarn. See what projects we’re working on and show off some of your own to inspire others. It’s a fun knitting circle just waiting for you to join, and all skill levels are welcome to join us.www.abilenetx.gov
Comments / 0