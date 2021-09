A technology and materials company in Australia says it’s come up with a cheaper, more direct way to capture carbon dioxide released in cement manufacturing. Producing cement and using it as a building material accounts for up to 8% of the world’s carbon pollution, Bloomberg Green reports. But getting those emissions under control means more than just changing out energy sources: the cement manufacturing process “involves heating limestone and producing CO2,” Bloomberg explains, so “attempts to cut cement emissions so far have involved separating CO2 from a mixture of gases and then burying it deep underground.”

