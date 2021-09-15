CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

5 key quotes from Mel Tucker's media call before game against No. 24 Miami

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBrYQ_0bwIvQLb00

Michigan State football is currently traveling to Florida to face No. 24 Miami this weekend. Before the trip, head coach Mel Tucker spoke to the media to give some updates before the big road game.

Below, we compiled some of his best quotes from different beat reporters who annotated the call on Twitter.

Mel Tucker anticipating Spartan fan support in Miami

Despite it being a road game, Michigan State might actually have a decent fan presence at this one, and Tucker notes what many of us have heard: there are going to be a lot of Spartans in the stands this weekend.

RB Elijah Collins is 'sore'

Many fans were afraid that Eli Collins had sustained a severe injury last weekend, but Mel Tucker’s assessment here that he is a ‘little sore’ at least gives some hope. However, Tucker’s administration has been very dedicated to keeping injuries private so it’s hard to say for sure.

Some pass rushers should return against Miami

Looks like Itayvion Brown won’t play, but Drew Beesley and Drew Jordan, two very important veterans who didn’t play on Saturday should be back.

MSU has been heating up their practice facility to prepare for Miami

QB Anthony Russo also dealing with injury

Russo only played at the end of the last game but still suffered an injury. Tucker also added that he is comfortable entering the game with Noah Kim as the backup.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
detroitsportsnation.com

Mel Tucker explains Spartans dragged Hurricanes ‘into the deep water’

The Michigan State Spartans improved their record to a perfect 3-0 for the first time since 2015 on Saturday afternoon, taking down the No. 24 ranked Miami Hurricanes in Florida by a 38-17 final score. Quarterback Payton Thorne was 18-for-31 for 261 yards, with TD passes to Kenneth Walker III, Jayden Reed and twice to Jalen Nailor.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WATCH: Mel Tucker speaks to the media ahead of Youngstown State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is speaking to the media today after his team’s 38-21 win against Northwestern. Despite being three point underdogs on the road, MSU cruised to an easy victory against the Wild Cats. This week, the Spartans face off against Youngstown...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, FL
Local
Michigan Football
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football's Mel Tucker news conference: What we learned

Follow along with us as Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker holds his weekly news conference in East Lansing. The Spartans (1-0) are coming off a 38-21 season-opening win over Northwestern on Friday. MSU will host Youngstown State on Saturday (noon, Big Ten Network). Be the first to read and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football's Mel Tucker eager to have fans back at Spartan Stadium

EAST LANSING — Michigan State football's season-opener at Northwestern on the road proved to be Mel Tucker's first home game, in a way. Spartan fans were loud from the start of Friday night's 38-21 win, with Kenneth Walker III's 75-yard, first-play touchdown making the presence of the pro-MSU crowd known immediately. So much so that Jayden Reed took a 15-yard celebration penalty for slapping hands with a green-clad fan in the front row of the south end zone after the score.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
Grand Haven Tribune

How Mel Tucker used Michigan State football's blowout to find hidden gems for future games

EAST LANSING — Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker rotated his defensive and offensive linemen liberally at Northwestern. Not so much so at other positions. But the Spartans took care of business quickly with a fast start in Saturday's 42-14 win over Youngstown State in the home opener, and Tucker maximized the opportunity to get a number of players first-half snaps on both sides of the ball.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Haven Tribune

MSU's Tucker literally turning up the heat ahead of Miami trip

The air is expected to be thick. The temperature could touch 90 degrees. Standard weather this time of year in South Florida, where Michigan State football will face the Miami Hurricanes at high noon on Saturday. So, Mel Tucker cranked up the thermostat at Michigan State’s indoor facility to simulate...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Everything Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said about Miami showdown

Michigan State notched an impressive road victory over Northwestern and took care of business in Week 2 against Youngstown State. But a whole new challenge is looming for the Spartans. Star quarterback D'Eriq King and No. 24 Miami will host Michigan State on Saturday at 11 a.m. Mel Tucker and...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#American Football#Spartans#De Tank Brown#Msu
saturdaytradition.com

Here's what Mel Tucker said ahead of Michigan State's matchup vs. Miami

Michigan State is 2-0, matching their win-total from 2020 with just two weeks logged in the 2021 season. The wins over Northwestern and Youngstown State didn’t offer much of a challenge for Mel Tucker’s group, but this weekend the trip to South Florida to take on the Miami Hurricanes could prove tough.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
70K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy