5 key quotes from Mel Tucker's media call before game against No. 24 Miami

Michigan State football is currently traveling to Florida to face No. 24 Miami this weekend. Before the trip, head coach Mel Tucker spoke to the media to give some updates before the big road game.

Below, we compiled some of his best quotes from different beat reporters who annotated the call on Twitter.

Mel Tucker anticipating Spartan fan support in Miami

Despite it being a road game, Michigan State might actually have a decent fan presence at this one, and Tucker notes what many of us have heard: there are going to be a lot of Spartans in the stands this weekend.

RB Elijah Collins is 'sore'

Many fans were afraid that Eli Collins had sustained a severe injury last weekend, but Mel Tucker’s assessment here that he is a ‘little sore’ at least gives some hope. However, Tucker’s administration has been very dedicated to keeping injuries private so it’s hard to say for sure.

Some pass rushers should return against Miami

Looks like Itayvion Brown won’t play, but Drew Beesley and Drew Jordan, two very important veterans who didn’t play on Saturday should be back.

MSU has been heating up their practice facility to prepare for Miami

QB Anthony Russo also dealing with injury

Russo only played at the end of the last game but still suffered an injury. Tucker also added that he is comfortable entering the game with Noah Kim as the backup.