Volleyball: West wins sixth straight, opens area play with sweep

West Forsyth's dominant stretch continued Tuesday as the Wolverines opened Area 6-7A play with a 3-0 win over South Forsyth. West beat the War Eagles 25-15, 25-16, 25-11. “The match went great,” West head coach Jake Dickey said. “We watched a lot of film. We had our gameplan. We came in and the girls executed well. Reece [Rhoads] had a really good game. Our servers, I think we had 15 or 16 aces. We just played great.”