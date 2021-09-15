CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reusable Ceramic Coffee Filters

Cover picture for the articleThe Aritayaki Coffee Set, currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, pairs a reusable ceramic coffee filter with a hand-made mug to deliver great-tasting and eco-friendly brews. Unlike some washable and reusable filters that can alter the taste of coffee over time, the LOCA Coffee Ceramic Filter removes harsh and unusual tastes and actually enhances the experience of drinking coffee. All the while making the experience of enjoying coffee more sustainable, the reusable filter draws from ancient Japanese technology for a design that's waste-free.

