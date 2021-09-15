CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommaso Ciampa Wins NXT Championship in Fatal Four-Way Match (Clips)

By Jeremy Thomas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommaso Ciampa is your NXT Champion once again, winning the title on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Ciampa defeated Pete Dunne, LA Knight, and the debuting Von Wagner on tonight’s show to win the title. Wagner was a late addition to the match after Kyle O’Reilly was attacked by Dunne...

wrestlinginc.com

Bron Breakker Warns Tommaso Ciampa In New Promo After WWE NXT 2.0

New WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker says he’s coming for new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. As noted, the son of the legendary Rick Steiner made his in-ring debut on last night’s NXT 2.0 revamp episode, defeating LA Knight in the opening bout. Ciampa captured the vacant NXT Title by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Pete Dunne, LA Knight and Von Wagner (fka Cal Bloom), who was replacing Kyle O’Reilly after he was attacked earlier in the night by Dunne and Ridge Holland.
WWE
FOX Sports

The five greatest matches in NXT history

Before a new version of NXT is unveiled Tuesday night, let’s reflect on the brand’s past. NXT started making waves in 2014 after going live for the first time on WWE Network. In the seven years that followed, WWE’s third brand built a reputation as one of the premiere destinations for pro wrestling.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires WWE Star After Bouncing Check

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had originally launched the XFL back in 2001 but it lasted only one season. He went on to launch a revamped version of the brand recently in 2020. It failed to take off and ultimately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Jonathan Coachman claims Vince McMahon...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor Winner Leaks?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is certainly one of the top competitors in the company right now and has been on a solid run as the WWE Universal Champion, but he is losing his top spot to two WWE Smackdown women. Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Roman Reigns might also be losing Paul Heyman eventually.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
