Florida State

Florida’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Dip Below 11,000

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida continues to see reduced numbers of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. A reported 10,979 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday at 228 Florida hospitals, according to data posted on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website. A week earlier, 13,628 patients at 229 Florida hospitals were...

miami.cbslocal.com

EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

On Covid-19 crisis, Florida's DeSantis starts to lose the plot

As a practical matter, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn't investing much energy into efforts to end the pandemic. The Republican governor is, however, actively involved in standing in the way of others who are trying to end the pandemic. For example, as the number of Covid-related child deaths in Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
St. Augustine Record

Flagler Hospital COVID-19 patients dips to 51

The number of COVID-19 patients at Flagler Hospital went from 59 on Friday to 51 as of the hospital's Tuesday update. Eleven COVID-19 patients were admitted and five were discharged from Monday to Tuesday. It's unclear how many patients are dying each day since Flagler Hospital doesn't include the COVID-19...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
dawsonnews.com

How many COVID cases are in North Georgia hospitals

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Dawson County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing today. Hospitals around Dawson County after...
GEORGIA STATE
WPBF News 25

South Florida hospitals report downward trend in COVID-19 patients

Fla. — Florida hospitals are reporting a downward trending in COVID-19 patients during the beginning of September. The Florida Hospital Association reported 12,288 people in Florida are hospitalized with COVID-19, which is 4,262 fewer people than on Aug. 26. Multiple hospitals in South Florida area also reported fewer COVID-19 patients during this time frame.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Escambia County drops below 300 current COVID hospitalizations

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- While the numbers remain high, Escambia County has dropped below 300 COVID hospitalizations, according to Wednesday's report. Escambia County is now reporting 288 current COVID hospitalizations -- 17 less than Tuesday. Of that total, 280 are adult patients and eight are child patients. "The number of people...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Joe Duncan

Is DeSantis Fiddling With Florida's COVID-19 Numbers? Florida and Orange County's Vaccine Numbers Don't Match

Has Florida Governor Ron DeSantis been misrepresenting the state's COVID numbers?. It's been a long, tough road for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as he's made his way through this pandemic. Back in early 2020, when the pandemic first hit, DeSantis was comfortably sitting atop a high approval rating here in the state of Florida. As the pandemic proceeded, that approval rating only grew, as he seemed to navigate the pandemic mostly right throughout 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
WSMV

State COVID-19 hospitalizations dip in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the first time since Saturday, September 4th, Tennessee is reporting a dip in COVID-19 hospitalizations. The number of hospital cases broke records day after day last week. Saturday broke the trend. Right now, 3,800 Tennesseans are in the hospital with COVID. Rutherford County Schools temporary...
TENNESSEE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

COVID-19 cases in New York dip while hospitalizations up slightly

COVID-19 cases across New York state on Monday decreased, but hospitalization and ICU numbers did tick up slightly. According to the state, just over 3,600 new cases were reported. The seven-day average positivity rate is now at 3.28%. Just over 2,300 New Yorkers are in the hospital, with 519 of them being treated in an ICU. There were also 26 more people who have died from the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho Capital Sun

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 9/19): Patients, ERs, ICUs

The coronavirus this week hit Idaho’s intensive care units harder than anywhere else in the U.S. Federal data showed that 62.1% of Idaho’s ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19 at the end of the week. That was the nation’s highest ICU occupancy rate for COVID-19. The national average was 29.4%. The next highest […] The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 9/19): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Ozarks First.com

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations dip to lowest point since Aug. 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Hospitals around Arkansas are seeing some relief as new state data shows that the number of patients with COVID-19 around the state have dipped to below 1,200 in more than a month. The Arkansas Department of Health reported that hospitalizations from the virus decreased by 15...
ARKANSAS STATE
mayfield-messenger.com

COVID-19 hospitals update

West Kentucky health care leaders share updates on hospital's capacity. Two major local hospitals are still seeing high case numbers, and they're worried it could last for weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH

