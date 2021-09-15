CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activists, residents call for charges against Black man in viral arrest video to be dropped

By Michael Kransz
The Grand Rapids Press
 5 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Some activists and residents are calling on Grand Rapids leaders to drop charges against a Black man whose videotaped arrest last week went viral. “I want to demand that these baseless charges be dropped,” one resident told the Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 14. “The Grand Rapids Police Department has once again abused and traumatized an innocent community member who is struggling with mental health and will most likely continue to have severe PTSD from this event for the rest of his life.”

Tim Herold
5d ago

Internal affairs needs to do there jobs better to keep these polce in check WAY more often....the police should also be checked for more mental health professionals and that IS NOT a diss to them.. just a priority!!..... cuz when it comes down to it who polices the police besides I.A.....US CITIZENS DO!!!@@@@!!!@!@!@!

