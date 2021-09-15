CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Kat Kirkland to represent District 2 as city commissioner after easy victory

By staff reports
Dothan Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAristotle “Kat” Kirkland beat challenger Phillipe Kirksey for District 2 city commission seat during Tuesday’s runoff election after receiving an overwhelming majority of the vote, though turnout at the polls was low. Kirkland received 177 of the total votes cast, or 75%, while his opponent, Kirksey, received only 58 votes.

