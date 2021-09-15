Kat Kirkland to represent District 2 as city commissioner after easy victory

Woodward County Commission accepted a letter of retirement from District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt during the regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning. His retirement will be effective as of Oct. 31. According to Matt, he has worked for the county for over 18 years. He is the longest serving member of the commission. “This is a surprise to me Vernie, I appreciate working with you,” said Clint White, District 2 Commissioner after reading the letter out loud. In his letter, Matt recommended District 3 Foreman Donnie Thorne to fill his position until a special election can be arranged. “I’ve enjoyed every bit of it,” Matt said. “I’m gonna miss the people.” The letter will now go to the District Attorney’s office, who will get with the governor to set a special election, according to County Clerk Wendy Dunlap. Treasurer Kim Bowers said she wasn’t sure how long she has worked with Matt, but she is going to miss him. “We have been fortunate to have Vernie as both a family friend and as our commissioner in District 3 for many years,” Court Clerk Tammy Roberts said. “He has been a tremendous help with digging out from snow covered roads to fighting fires over the years.” According to Roberts, in the court clerk's office Matt and his road crew have helped dispose of massive iron cabinets that were no longer usable. Matt also brought his guys in to help when the courtroom was destroyed in the flood damage to the roof. “We have always been able to count on Vernie Matt to help and do all the right things for Woodward County,” Roberts said. “He will be greatly missed by this office.” Woodward County Event Center & Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Poer reported Community Cares Partners will be hosting an application station at the Woodward County Fairgrounds and Event Center Tuesday from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. to help area residents apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Residents should bring an ID, check stub or other proof of income, a copy of their lease and utility bills if applying for utility assistance. A certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority was tabled for D Boy Dispensaries in SW ¼ Section 29 T23N R19W on 3.95 acres in District 1. Maximum monthly highway expenditures for the month of August was determined at $273,330.56. A petition was received by the board from the Metropolitan Area Planning Committee regarding a requested amendment or re-classification of zoning from Triple C Real Properties LLC on 196419 East County Road 40. According to Matt, this is for land west of the airport where there are several oil-field businesses are on the south side of the road. A public hearing will be held on Monday, Sept. 27. In addition to regular business, one sealed bid was received and accepted from B&H Paving for countywide crack sealing.

