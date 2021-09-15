CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New WWE NXT Champion Crowned, Son Of Former WWE Superstar Debuts In Title Match

By Marc Middleton
Cover picture for the articleTommaso Ciampa is your new WWE NXT Champion. The main event of tonight’s NXT 2.0 revamp episode saw Ciampa win a Fatal 4 Way to capture the vacant NXT Title. The other competitors in the match were Pete Dunne, LA Knight and newcomer Von Wagner (Cal Bloom, son of Wayne Bloom). Wagner was added to the match as Kyle O’Reilly’s replacement due to an earlier attack by Dunne and Ridge Holland.

