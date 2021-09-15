CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerometals adds Sikorsky S-70M capability to EIBF STC

verticalmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 2 minutes, 31 seconds. Aerometals, a precision aerospace design and manufacturing company, has announced the addition of the S-70M airframe to their recently approved FAA supplemental type certificate (STC) for engine inlet barrier filter (EIBF) protections. The company utilized exhaustive testing, high technology computational fluid dynamics modeling as well as bird strike analysis for its new generation engine protection system.

verticalmag.com

verticalmag.com

Dallas Avionics signs distributor agreement with AEM

Estimated reading time 1 minute, 39 seconds. Dallas Avionics announced that Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. has signed an agreement with their company to be their exclusive distributor for North America on their recently acquired digital audio system line of products. “We are thrilled to have signed an agreement with Dallas...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

LCI and SMFL expand helicopter leasing joint venture

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, seconds. LCI, a leading helicopter leasing, management and investment platform, and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited (SMFL) have acquired and committed to an additional twelve next generation helicopters within their helicopter leasing joint venture. The helicopters, which are worth in excess of US$120...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
countywidenews.com

KSNL Aero Adds To The List Of Capabilities

The first JSX Airlines ERJ 145 plane arrived in Shawnee Monday for maintenance. JSX Heavy Maintenance Provider (HMP) Representative Arley Pendergrass said, "It's definitely a thought process and an investigative type...we're setting up here to see how they do, basically." "This is a big test for our company," said KSNL...
SHAWNEE, OK
ZDNet

Salesforce adds new RPA capabilities to Einstein Automate

Salesforce on Thursday announced new robotic process automation (RPA) tools for Einstein Automate, the portfolio of tools that help organizations automate processes, build workflows and connect data. The new tools include MuleSoft RPA, Einstein Document Reader and Digital Process Automation. Salesforce introduced Einstein Automate last year as part of its...
SOFTWARE
verticalmag.com

AEM signs Japanese distribution agreement with Aero Facility Co.

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 25 seconds. Following the acquisition of Eagle Audio earlier this month, Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing (AEM) Corp. is now announcing that a distribution agreement has been signed with Aero Facility Co. to represent their new suite of products in the Japanese aerospace market. The recent acquisition...
INDUSTRY
verticalmag.com

CAE and Beta Technologies announce strategic partnership

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 23 seconds. CAE announced that Beta Technologies has selected CAE as its partner of choice to design and develop its pilot and maintenance technician training program for the Alia eVTOL aircraft. CAE will leverage its decades of training expertise to develop a full suite of innovative, digitally integrated curriculum and courseware solutions for the aviation workforce of tomorrow. The new training program will be built from the ground-up, in parallel with BETA’s aircraft certification journey, taking into account the unique operational and mission specific inputs for this aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

IADA joins CBAA

Estimated reading time 1 minute, 49 seconds. The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has joined the Canadian Business Aviation Association (CBAA), Canada’s voice for business aviation based in Ottawa. “Several of our member companies have executives that serve on the CBAA Board of Directors and our dealers are obviously active...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

GPMS welcomes Wysong Enterprises as certified installation partner

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 14 seconds. GPMS, developer of the Foresight MX helicopter health monitoring system, announced that it is adding Wysong Enterprises to its expanding network of certified installers. “Wysong has outstanding capabilities in helicopter avionics, modifications, and maintenance and we’ve seen their first-rate work installing the Foresight...
INDUSTRY
geekwire.com

Another deal for F5 Networks: $68M acquisition of Threat Stack to add cloud monitoring capabilities

F5 Networks plans to acquire Boston-based cloud monitoring company Threat Stack for $68 million. The acquisition agreement, announced Monday morning, is the latest in a string of deals for the Seattle-based application security and delivery company, which has spent more than $2 billion to absorb a variety of cloud and security software ventures in the last three years.
BUSINESS
verticalmag.com

Thoroughbred Aviation opens new helicopter maintenance facility

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 30 seconds. MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI) recently issued congratulations to Thoroughbred Aviation Maintenance on its expansion at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Kentucky. The largest aircraft maintenance provider in Kentucky, Thoroughbred Aviation cut the ribbon on a new 20,000 square-foot facility, dedicated to expanding helicopter and fixed-wing maintenance. Attending the event were Rocky Adkins, Senior Advisor to Governor Beshear, the Lexington Chamber of Commerce, and MD Helicopters Director of Customer Support Eric Kessler who presented Thoroughbred Aviation with a plaque.
LEXINGTON, KY
verticalmag.com

EuroTec Canada delivers custom-configured H130T2 to Martini Aviation

Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 28 seconds. EuroTec Canada Ltd, of Millgrove, Ontario, announced the delivery of a 2021 H130T2 to Martini Aviation, of Langley, British Columbia. Initially delivered factory green, it is the first of its kind to be placed into service in North America with the latest in tail boom to fenestron junction design.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

360iSR and Canadian UAVs announce training partnership

Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 18 seconds. 360iSR and Canadian UAVs have agreed to jointly offer the most comprehensive unmanned aircraft system (UAS) operations training on the market globally. The joint training offering announced at DSEI, London, leverages the partnership’s world-class multi-decade, multi-platform and proprietary Transport Canada approved detect-and-avoid technology...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

Bell completes 100th consecutive on-time delivery of AH-1Z TO U.S. Marines

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 7 seconds. Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has successfully completed its 100th consecutive on-time delivery of the AH-1Z aircraft to the U.S. Marine Corps, which began nearly four years ago. Bell accomplished this milestone through tight coordination with its manufacturing and assembly facilities, UAW 218, numerous suppliers, and government partners. The H-1 series consists of the AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom, which provide light attack and utility helicopter support to the Marines while maintaining a small logistical footprint through the 85% commonality between the airframes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
siliconangle.com

Arm’s newest reference architecture brings cloud-native capabilities to automotive apps

Computer chip designer Arm Ltd. is looking to bring the speed and versatility of cloud-native software development to the automotive industry with the launch of its newest software architecture and reference implementation for future application design. Arm’s Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge or SOAFEE was announced today alongside two...
SOFTWARE
gpsworld.com

Orolia wins €70M in Galileo atomic clock contracts

Orolia has been awarded €70 million in two contracts to provide atomic clocks for the first 12 satellites of the Galileo Second Generation System (G2S). The first was from the European Space Agency (ESA) and the second from Leonardo. Each of the new G2S satellites, designed to provide unprecedented accuracy...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

Sikorsky, Boeing formally pitch Defiant X to U.S. Army

Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 9 seconds. Sikorsky and Boeing have delivered the team’s formal proposal for the U.S. Army’s program to eventually replace the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. On Sept. 7, the team submitted plans for the Defiant X coaxial compound helicopter to the Army as its pitch for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ExecutiveBiz

Sikorsky-Boeing Team Submits Early Proposal for Army’s New Long-Range Assault Helicopter Competition

The partnership between Boeing and Lockheed Martin‘s Sikorsky subsidiary has submitted a proposal for the U.S. Army’s development program that seeks to replace the UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopter with a new assault aircraft. The Sikorsky-Boeing team has entered the service branch’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft competition with the partnership’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

