Aerometals adds Sikorsky S-70M capability to EIBF STC
Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 31 seconds. Aerometals, a precision aerospace design and manufacturing company, has announced the addition of the S-70M airframe to their recently approved FAA supplemental type certificate (STC) for engine inlet barrier filter (EIBF) protections. The company utilized exhaustive testing, high technology computational fluid dynamics modeling as well as bird strike analysis for its new generation engine protection system.verticalmag.com
