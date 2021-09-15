Aerometals adds Sikorsky S-70M capability to EIBF STC

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 23 seconds. CAE announced that Beta Technologies has selected CAE as its partner of choice to design and develop its pilot and maintenance technician training program for the Alia eVTOL aircraft. CAE will leverage its decades of training expertise to develop a full suite of innovative, digitally integrated curriculum and courseware solutions for the aviation workforce of tomorrow. The new training program will be built from the ground-up, in parallel with BETA’s aircraft certification journey, taking into account the unique operational and mission specific inputs for this aircraft.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO