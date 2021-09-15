CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poacher Killed Black Bear Mother in Idaho, Cubs Could Possibly be Euthanized if Found

By Precious Smith
natureworldnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother illegal poaching happened in Idaho, this time a black bear mother was separated from her cubs, and the three weans could possibly not stand a chance, either. It hurts to tell these type of stories. People that capture or kill animals illegally are the scum of the earth. For Outsider, the humans that can do this and similar cruel acts should be jailed. The latest poaching case that took place in Idaho is a primary instance of why.

Fish and Game is seeking information on illegal poaching of a black bear sow in Hills Resort area of N. Idaho

On Sep. 9 Fish and Game staff located a female black bear that had been shot and left to waste near Hills Resort on Priest Lake in North Idaho. As any local will attest to, Priest Lake is not only known for its beauty, but also for its high densities of both black and grizzly bears. Unfortunately, there are times when bears can become habituated to being near humans as they seek easy food from bird feeders, garbage cans and other easy sources.
