Poacher Killed Black Bear Mother in Idaho, Cubs Could Possibly be Euthanized if Found
Another illegal poaching happened in Idaho, this time a black bear mother was separated from her cubs, and the three weans could possibly not stand a chance, either. It hurts to tell these type of stories. People that capture or kill animals illegally are the scum of the earth. For Outsider, the humans that can do this and similar cruel acts should be jailed. The latest poaching case that took place in Idaho is a primary instance of why.www.natureworldnews.com
