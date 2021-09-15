Poacher Killed Black Bear Mother in Idaho, Cubs Could Possibly be Euthanized if Found

On Sep. 9 Fish and Game staff located a female black bear that had been shot and left to waste near Hills Resort on Priest Lake in North Idaho. As any local will attest to, Priest Lake is not only known for its beauty, but also for its high densities of both black and grizzly bears. Unfortunately, there are times when bears can become habituated to being near humans as they seek easy food from bird feeders, garbage cans and other easy sources.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO