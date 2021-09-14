CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

See Apple's new iPad

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new iteration of the iPad has an A13 chip, 12 megapixel front camera, and True Tone. It starts at $329.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Camera#A13
Fox News

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Apple's Key Product Announcements: iPhone 13 Models, New iPad, Improved iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) made a slew of product announcements at its much-anticipated fall launch event held virtually Tuesday. The event kickstarted with CEO Tim Cook's opening remarks in an empty auditorium. The company announced four variants of the next iteration of its iPhone, named the iPhone 13; a new iPad; an upgraded iPad Mini; and the Apple Watch Series 7.
CELL PHONES
Shropshire Star

Apple unveils iPhone 13 range alongside new iPads and Apple Watch

The new flagship smartphones will go on sale on September 24. Apple has unveiled the iPhone 13 range, which will come with bigger batteries and better cameras, and boss Tim Cook hailed them as the “best iPhones we have ever created”. After a major redesign of the popular smartphone last...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
iPad
Florida Star

Apple Confirms Launch Event, Expected To Unveil IPhone 13

WASHINGTON — Tech giant Apple recently announced that it will be holding an event on Sept. 14. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series during its event titled ‘California Streaming‘. It will be another virtual event broadcast from Apple Park. The tech giant usually announces the year’s new iPhones at the fall event, and this year’s entry […]
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

The best outdoor security camera

An outdoor security camera system is an excellent investment if you want to have peace of mind while you are far from home or simply go to sleep without worrying about troublemakers. Not only does it provide a level of protection, but it even adds value to your property. Finding...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Apple surprises with the presentation of a new standard iPad and an iPad Mini

San Francisco, Sep 14 (EFE News) .- Apple surprised this Tuesday with the presentation of a new standard iPad, equipped with the in-house A13 Bionic chip and a 12-megapixel front camera, and with an iPad Mini, the latest version. small tablet. The Cupertino (California) company opened with these two novelties...
TECHNOLOGY
petapixel.com

Apple Introduces 9th Generation iPad and New iPad Mini

Apple has announced the new ninth-generation iPad, with new features as well as a new iPad Mini with a sleek design. Both tablets also see a major jump in performance over predecessors. The latest Apple event — “California Dreaming” — was kicked off with announcements for the company’s iPad lineup...
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

Apple's redesigned iPad mini: If iPad Air and Pro had a baby

Apple unveiled a new iPad mini at today’s California Streaming keynote. The tablet, which has largely remained unchanged in recent years, finally got a refreshed design that drops the Touch ID home button and adopts the thin-bezel design of the iPad Air and iPad Pro. It’s previously been reported that Apple would refresh the iPad mini in line with its other tablets.
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A Smart HD Security Camera for Just $25

The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently $24.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price the camera has been this year. What makes this such a good deal is that the Blink Mini doesn’t sacrifice any major features despite its low price. The camera can record video in 1080P, and has a night vision mode, so you can see intruders clearly if your room is dark. If you see something suspicious, you can get a live view of the camera, and use the Blink Mini’s microphone and speaker to communicate to the potential...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iPad Mini 6 rumors: All the latest buzz about Apple's new tablet

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's next event is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. Although we expect to see the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7, will the iPad Mini 6 also make an appearance? The iPad Mini last got an update in 2019, and Apple could make the smaller tablet the target for a big upgrade this fall with new features and an upgraded design that match last year's revamped iPad Air.
TECHNOLOGY
howtogeek.com

Apple’s New iPad Brings iPad Pro Features to the Cheaper Model

After a brief introduction and a feature on Apple TV+ shows, Apple announced a new model of its base iPad at its big event, which comes with a bunch of features that were exclusive to the iPad Pro before. Apple made all of the key improvements, including a huge bump to the selfie camera for the Center Stage feature.
TECHNOLOGY
Stuff.tv

Apple’s entry-level iPad gets a new processor and an improved selfie camera

Apple is currently hosting its annual September event, and while all the hype has predictably been focused on iPhones and the Watch, Cook and co. decided to open with an updated entry-level iPad. As per, at first glance it’s difficult to say much about the new iPad beyond “yep, it’s an iPad alright, but the 2021 slab does have a few notable features. The A13 Bionic processor is said to be 20% faster than the A12 it replaces, while the 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera supports Center Stage, which uses machine learning to keep you centred in frame when you’re on FaceTime video calls. In terms of design, the 2021 iPad doesn’t change things up. It sports a 10.2in Retina display, now with TrueTone, and sticks with the chunky bezels and home button. But while it might look old, the iPad can do a lot of the things its flashier big brothers can do. It runs iPadOS 15, and if you attach a keyboard can do a pretty good impression of a laptop. The first-gen Apple Pencil is supported too. With 2X more storage at 64GB, the latest iteration of the most popular iPad starts at £319 for the Wi-Fi only model, and £439 if you want to add Cellular.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple releases a whopping three new accessories for iPad and iPad mini

While Apple's flagship iPhone and Apple Watch devices are receiving a veritable flotilla of new accessories, the humble ninth-generation iPad gets only one while the redesigned iPad mini nets two. Quietly announced in an update to Apple's website after the unveiling of iPad and iPad mini, Apple is limiting first-party...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy