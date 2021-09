(Bloomberg) -- There are vast inconsistencies between the stated climate objectives of money managers and “the reality of their investments.”. While perhaps an unsurprising statement given all the reporting on Wall Street greenwashing, this conclusion by Paris-based business school EDHEC is tied to a more nuanced assessment of strategies behind climate-focused funds. While asset managers talk at length about the use of climate data to construct their ESG portfolios, many funds aren’t run “in a manner that is consistent with promoting such an impact,” EDHEC academics wrote in a 65-page report entitled “Doing Good or Feeling Good? Detecting Greenwashing in Climate Investing.”

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO