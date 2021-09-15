Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Wolf River Above Gulfport affecting Harrison County. For the Wolf River...including Landon, Gulfport...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wolf River Above Gulfport. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 6.2 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to a crest of 13.0 feet Friday morning. The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Water will be in several homes along the river near the Bells Ferry Road bridge. Bells Ferry Road will be closed within a mile of the bridge as the road will be covered by swift moving river current.