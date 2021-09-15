CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beshear says there is national shortage of COVID antibody treatments

By Zac Oakes
lakercountry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the federal government announced a change in the way COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments will be distributed among states due to supply shortages and extraordinary demand across the country. Health care providers will no longer be able to order the treatments directly; instead, state governments will...

