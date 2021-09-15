An Unangax girl returns home 125 years after being sent to an East Coast boarding school
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 229 white headstones, familiar to any who’ve been to a military cemetery, reflect brightly in the sun in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. But unlike most military headstones, these names don’t have military ranks, or a “spouse of” notation. Some don’t even have last names. Dora Daughter of Brave Bull. Friend Bear HH. Alvan. Instead of a military branch, a tribe name — Sioux, Arapahoe.www.alaskasnewssource.com
