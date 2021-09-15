An Unangax girl returns home 125 years after being sent to an East Coast boarding school

[MIAMI[ – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement in response to reports of Haitian migrants seeking asylum in Del Rio, Texas:. “It was deeply dismaying to learn that tens of thousands of Haitians are huddling under a Texas bridge and that more are expected. It takes a particular level of desperation to escape the conditions at home to make such a perilous journey, especially with children in tow. Sadly, Haitians and asylum seekers from other nations have chosen to do so in the hope of entering the United States, only to find themselves in this very dire predicament. I am extremely concerned about their welfare and what is fast becoming a growing international humanitarian crisis.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO