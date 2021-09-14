Titans place S Amani Hooker on injured reserve, promote K Randy Bullock to active roster

The Tennessee Titans made several roster moves on Tuesday evening as they prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a marquee Week 2 matchup. We speculated that something could have been wrong with Hooker when we wrote up a post about defensive back Bradley McDougald getting promoted to the active roster on Monday. This move now confirms it, and Hooker will miss at least the next three games on injured reserve. It’s a tough blow for a defense that has been bad over their past 17 games. Hooker is a ball-hawking safety that recorded a team-high four interceptions last season. He’s the type of player you want defending on the backend in a matchup against a quarterback like Russell Wilson who will test your secondary by making things happen off-script.