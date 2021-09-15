Opinion: Why kids should get participation trophies
In a recent column, John Rosemond criticizes participation trophies for children: “Let him know that in the real world ... mere participation doesn’t get one an award.”. In fact, competition is not the most important aspect of life. By definition, very few of us are the “best” at any task or endeavor; our contribution and success come from participating, from showing up and doing what needs to be done day after day. We receive participation paychecks and participation affection.www.gainesvilletimes.com
Comments / 0