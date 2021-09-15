CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Why kids should get participation trophies

Gainesville Times
Cover picture for the articleIn a recent column, John Rosemond criticizes participation trophies for children: “Let him know that in the real world ... mere participation doesn’t get one an award.”. In fact, competition is not the most important aspect of life. By definition, very few of us are the “best” at any task or endeavor; our contribution and success come from participating, from showing up and doing what needs to be done day after day. We receive participation paychecks and participation affection.

Person
John Rosemond
