Opinion: Biden is unfit to serve as president
In only eight months, President Joe Biden’s abysmal failures include:. Biden made the disastrous decision to close Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. When the Taliban occupied Kabul, Biden promised no American would be left behind. Big lie. An Islamic maniac murdered 11 Marines, a Navy corpsman and an Army soldier at the Kabul Airport. While visiting with the families of these heroes, Biden talked about his deceased son and looked frequently at his watch. It was a callous cameo by a clueless commander-in-chief.www.gainesvilletimes.com
