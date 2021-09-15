CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Opinion: Biden is unfit to serve as president

Gainesville Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn only eight months, President Joe Biden’s abysmal failures include:. Biden made the disastrous decision to close Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. When the Taliban occupied Kabul, Biden promised no American would be left behind. Big lie. An Islamic maniac murdered 11 Marines, a Navy corpsman and an Army soldier at the Kabul Airport. While visiting with the families of these heroes, Biden talked about his deceased son and looked frequently at his watch. It was a callous cameo by a clueless commander-in-chief.

Comments / 12

AllDemVotersSuck
3d ago

"Biden is unfit to serve as President!" DUH!!! And, it's not an "Opinion" it's a FACT! 👍😆👍😆👍😆👍😆👍😆👍😆

Mat church
3d ago

he Needs to be removed Now The student should Not be taught that our Country is Racist or there sexual orientation. they should be taught about our country and how it all Came together

Dorothy Neluna
2d ago

He is unfit so is Harris so is Schumer so is Pelosi I mean look what they did to USA we are the laughing stock to all countries

Judge Jeanine: ‘Liar-in-Chief’ Biden and the ‘Lying Fools’ in Administration ‘Are the Real Threat to America’ And Should All Resign or Be Fired Over Afghanistan

Judge Jeanine Pirro excoriated the “lying fools” in President Joe Biden’s administration over their handling of Afghanistan, calling the president and key senior officials “the real threat to America” and demanding that they all resign or be fired. Pirro began her show Saturday by criticizing the White House over the...
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Biden administration finally forced to stop lying

As American forces were pulling out of Afghanistan this summer, Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, announced a new and highly innovative intelligence partnership. The Pentagon, Milley said, would begin sharing classified information with the Taliban — the bearded religious extremists in man pajamas that for 20 years we’ve been told pose a major threat to the United States. But no longer, they’re our partners now. The Biden administration, Milley explained, was open to coordinating with the Taliban on counterterrorism strikes against our new enemies — a shadowy group that may or may not actually exist, called "ISIS-K":
Washington State
Washington Post

Fox News can now report that Biden has failed to unite the country

There are fewer ways in which President Biden is more obviously a creature of the U.S. Senate than his long-standing insistence that somehow, someway, America will eventually recongeal around shared values. It’s a very Senate-circa-20-years-ago view of politics: posturing will pass and everyone will just start working together again. It was what he suggested would happen if President Barack Obama was reelected in 2012, and it’s what he pledged to work toward in his inaugural address.
Boston Herald

Lucas: Biden’s missteps defining his presidency

Joe Biden could have been a good president. All he had to do was leave things alone. Instead, beginning on day one of his presidency, he wrecked what worked. And the country has been paying the price since. In just eight months in office he has brought about chaos and...
Joe Biden
Kamala Harris
Boston Herald

Curley: Joe Biden, the pettiest president

President Biden, the man who was supposed to be the cure all for the country’s division and hatred, has taken pettiness to new heights over the last eight months. Considering his predecessor’s penchant for late-night spite tweeting — that is saying something. Despite titles like “empathizer-in-chief” that Joe earned from...
6abc

Biden had slow adjustment to 'cold' White House, new book claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin complained to President Joe Biden about calling him a "killer" in an ABC News interview, according to a new book. "I'm upset you called me a killer," Putin said to Biden on an April 13 phone call, Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa wrote in their new book, "Peril."
WEKU

Biden Says 'America's Back.' The World Has Some Questions

As President Biden prepared for his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, his White House was reeling from a trifecta of bad news stories — headlines that underscored questions about U.S. leadership in the world. "We are closing the chapter on 20 years of war and...
The Independent

Fox News contributor attacks Biden for riding a bicycle

Joe Biden was again accused of lacking stamina and of being too old to be US president by a Fox News contributor as he rode a bicycle during a weekend break at home in Delaware.Mr Biden, who was filmed riding a bicycle despite being 78-years-old, was accused by TV personality Rachel Campos-Duffy of failing to have the “stamina” to be “leader of the free world” during an interview on Monday with host Harris Faulkner.Although images of an active president appeared to show otherwise, she told viewers that "Being the leader of the free world has to be the most demanding...
Black Enterprise

Rep. James Clyburn Says He Pushed Biden About Nominating A Black Woman For The Supreme Court Before Giving Endorsement

U.S. Representative James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he pressed President Joe Biden about nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court before he gave his endorsement. Clyburn confirmed reports that he pressed Biden in advance of the Democratic Primary debate last February on Bloomberg TV’s Balance of Power. At the end of the debate, Biden expressed his desire to name the High Court’s first Black female justice.
Longview Daily News

Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
Matt Lillywhite

Kamala Harris Would Become President If The 25th Amendment Gets Invoked

In a recent tweet, Sen. Rick Scott (The GOP Campaign Chairman) made a statement that caused a lot of debate around the country. "After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office, or has the time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?"
Fox News

Judith Miller: Biden double crosses France – president's errors have allies questioning his competence

The Biden administration’s unforced errors in foreign affairs keep on mounting. First was the deadly, botched exit from Afghanistan and ensuing humanitarian disaster. Then came the Pentagon’s belated disclosure that its Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul killing 10 civilians, seven of them children, which the Defense Department mischaracterized for weeks, was, in fact, a mistake, or as a Pentagon spokesman put it, a "horrible tragedy of war."
