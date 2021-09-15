Western Illinois University Online Calendar
Meet the Firms Career Fair for Accounting, Finance & Business Analytics Majors. Location: Virtual - Register in Handshake or bit.ly/WIUmtf21. Description: Accounting, finance & business analytics students sign up TODAY in Handshake to connect with potential employers. The virtual career fair will be held in Handshake on WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15TH from 1 - 4 pm. Companies are interviewing this fall for Spring & Summer 2022 Internships and Jobs. DON'T MISS OUT! The virtual format allows you to sign up for one on one 10 minute sessions with employers, as well as attend group sessions to learn more about the organization.www.wiu.edu
Comments / 0