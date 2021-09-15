CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macomb, IL

Western Illinois University Online Calendar

wiu.edu
 5 days ago

Meet the Firms Career Fair for Accounting, Finance & Business Analytics Majors. Location: Virtual - Register in Handshake or bit.ly/WIUmtf21. Description: Accounting, finance & business analytics students sign up TODAY in Handshake to connect with potential employers. The virtual career fair will be held in Handshake on WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15TH from 1 - 4 pm. Companies are interviewing this fall for Spring & Summer 2022 Internships and Jobs. DON'T MISS OUT! The virtual format allows you to sign up for one on one 10 minute sessions with employers, as well as attend group sessions to learn more about the organization.

www.wiu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

Illinois University Tops ‘Best Party Schools’ List

Are you going back to school to learn or to party? Maybe both? We found the right school for you. If I could go back in time, I would probably go back to college and have a little more fun. I know you're thinking, Michelle, but you're so fun! Were you not fun in college?
COLLEGES
Government Technology

Online Classes Divisive but Growing at Michigan Universities

(TNS) — College students across Michigan are returning to campuses, but not all of them are making their way back into classrooms for all of their classes. Some are OK with that, others are not. More than a year after colleges and universities were forced to offer nearly all classes...
MICHIGAN STATE
my40.tv

Fewer students enroll at Western Carolina University this fall

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall enrollment is down at Western Carolina University, where 11,877 students enrolled this fall. That's 366 fewer than the start of the academic year last year. University officials said the drop is consistent with many rural universities experiencing COVID-related decreases in new and continuing undergraduate students.
COLLEGES
newschannel20.com

UIS top public university in Illinois, report says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) is taking the top prize yet again on U.S. News & World Report list of top public regional universities in Illinois. UIS was also ranked the fourth-best public university in the Midwest regional category. The university also offers quite a...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Macomb, IL
Education
City
Macomb, IL
Local
Illinois Education
kmaland.com

University of Illinois researcher Fred Below

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Fred Below, a University of Illinois crop science professor, is looking for ways for farmers to narrow the gap between average yields and record-breaking yields.
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

University of Illinois adds Native American issues adviser

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A new administrator at the University of Illinois flagship campus will advise school leadership on Native American issues. Jacki Thompson Rand was appointed the Urbana-Champaign campus’s associate vice chancellor for Native affairs. Chancellor Robert Jones pledged that the school will “go beyond the rhetoric of celebrating Native American history and culture to actually doing it.”
URBANA, IL
wiu.edu

WIU Macomb, QCs Campus to Offer Career Fairs

MACOMB/MOLINE – Western Illinois University will host an in-person and virtual All Major Career and Internship Fair on the Macomb campus Tuesday, Oct. 5, and a virtual career fair for the Quad Cities campus Wednesday, Sept. 29. The virtual Macomb event will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the...
MACOMB, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internships#Spring Summer 2022
wiu.edu

OSE at WIU Offering Leadership Series

MACOMB, IL – The Western Illinois University Office of Student Engagement is presenting the Fall 2021 Leadership, Empowerment and Development (LEAD) Series through Tuesday, Nov. 9. The events are open to students and those who bring their student identification to the sessions will be entered to win a gift card...
MACOMB, IL
fsunews.com

University professors take stances about transitioning online

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many Florida State University professors are torn on what decisions should be made in light of the fluctuating numbers of confirmed cases of the virus. Many professors have chosen their own methods and style of governance in the classroom to prevent the rapid spread of the...
FLORIDA STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Pandemic Education At Western Governors University

The pandemic has forced schools to move their teaching online for safety reasons. But there are education institutions that went online years ago to be more convenient for their constituents. One is Western Governors University, a non-profit, online college that was created by western governors about 25 years ago to...
SPOKANE, WA
97.9 KICK FM

A University in Illinois is Seeing Massive Record Setting Growth

Despite population loss in the state of Illinois, one university in the state is seeing record breaking growth. According to a Facebook post from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Illinois is breaking records for their enrollment and class sizes! In the Facebook post (to see the post click here!) they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Mining Journal

Western Michigan University vaccine mandate for athletes still being blocked

KALAMAZOO (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday extended his order blocking Western Michigan University from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement against 16 athletes. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney issued a ruling from the bench granting the athletes the right to continue to compete and participate in intercollegiate athletics until he issues an opinion and order on converting a temporary restraining order into a preliminary injunction.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wwu.edu

Western Washington University Faculty & Staff Convocation Address

Good morning, and welcome to the new school year. I am grateful that we are back on campus after working remotely for the past year-and-a-half. Thank you being here today, both those of you here in person and those who are tuning in virtually. I’d like to start by acknowledging...
BELLINGHAM, WA
CBS Baltimore

Towson University Celebrates Ribbon Cutting For New StarTUp Accelerator Program

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University President Dr. Kim Schatzel will join Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski in cutting the ribbon for Towson University’s StarTUp at the renovated Towson Armory. This newly renovated space will be home to other entrepreneurship programs, competitions and events for students and other professionals. This new area will include high-speed WiFi, seven conference rooms and 15 offices. StarTUp isn’t the only new addition to the armory, the building will also feature a Starbucks with outdoor seating. The StarTUp accelerator is an intensive eight-week, cohort-based fellowship where start-up businesses can work in a collaborative space to help expand. The group...
TOWSON, MD
wiu.edu

Annual Mary Olive Woods Lecture Sept. 23

MACOMB/MOLINE, IL -- Michael Rea, Rev. John A. O'Brien Professor of Philosophy and Director of the Center for Philosophy of Religion at the University of Notre Dame and Professorial Fellow at the Logos Institute for Analytic and Exegetical Theology at the University of St. Andrews, will present the 34th annual Mary Olive Woods Lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 in the University Union Grand Ballroom. His lecture is "Divine Hiddenness and Divine Love."
MACOMB, IL
wiu.edu

Research Field Day Set for Friday at WIU's Kerr Farm

MACOMB, IL – The first ever Field Day for, "Integrating Livestock Grazing into the Western Illinois Corn-Soybean Cropping System" research project will begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at WIU's Kerr Farm, at 595 Emory Road, in Macomb. The event is open free to the public. The event will...
MACOMB, IL
Daily Inter Lake

Universities receive $1.9M to address mental health care in western Montana

BOZEMAN — A new four-year, $1.9 million grant will enable a team of collaborators at Montana State University and the University of Montana to continue a program that trains students to better serve individuals with mental health care needs. The grant, from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, will...
MONTANA STATE
wiu.edu

Case Writers-in-Residence Oct. 14 at WIU

MACOMB, IL – The Western Illinois University Department of English will host the Fred Ewing Case and Lola Case Writers-in-Residence Thursday, Oct. 14, again in a virtual format. This year's authors are poet Luther Hughes; novelist David Heska Wanbli Weiden; and graphic novelist Kayla Shaggy. A question and answer session...
MACOMB, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy