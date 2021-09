Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just fell off of a cliff and is headed towards the next major resistance while its fundamental on-chain metrics continue to be mostly bullish. What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, by press time Bitcoin's price fell more than 7.7% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $43,700. Looking at the daily Bitcoin chart, we can notice it broke through the 0.5 Fibonacci level at $46,750 and the upper border of the Ichimoku Kumo at $45,550.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO