Cancer

Roswell Park and University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Centers Awarded Nearly $9M for Ovarian Cancer Research

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Prestigious SPORE grant from National Cancer Institute supports work to develop new and better therapies. - Multimillion-dollar grant awarded by the National Cancer Institute. Collaborative Roswell/U. Chicago program will focus on immunotherapy projects. Centers maintain only research programs of their kind in New York and Illinois. For years, scientists at...

www.mysanantonio.com

megadoctornews.com

Cancer Researcher Unlocks New Approach for Possible Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

Newswise — Researchers at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center have identified how restoring a missing molecule in pancreatic fibrosis could help deliver treatments to cancer cells. Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers with only 10.8 percent of people surviving five years after diagnosis....
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Yale Cancer Center appoints research leader

New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Cancer Center has named Edward Kaftan, PhD, to serve as the associate cancer center director for research affairs, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Dr .Kaftan first joined Yale School of Medicine in 2012 as an associate research scientist in the pharmacology department. He joined the medical oncology section in 2014 has since overseen Yale Cancer Center's translational science research efforts alongside Roh Herbst, MD, PhD.
NEW HAVEN, CT
oknursingtimes.com

OMRF receives grant for ovarian cancer research

The National Institutes of Health has awarded the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation $450,000 to research promising new ovarian cancer treatments. OMRF scientist Magdalena Bieniasz, Ph.D., received the two-year grant to test combinations of drugs that may be more effective than current treatments for aggressive forms of ovarian cancer. “There is...
CANCER
Newswise

UTHealth researcher awarded CPRIT grant to test potential large-molecule cancer drugs at preclinical development core facility

Newswise — A preclinical development core where researchers can test the effectiveness of large molecule drug candidates for novel cancer treatments, led by Qingyun Liu, PhD, has been awarded a nearly $4 million grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). Liu is professor of precision biomedicine...
CANCER
State
Illinois State
targetedonc.com

Case Presentation: A 64-Year-Old Woman With Ovarian Cancer

Ramez Eskander, MD, discusses the case of a 64-year-old woman diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Ramez Eskander, MD: Hi, my name is Ramez Eskander. I’m a GYN [gynecologic] oncologist at the University of California San Diego. I’m an associate professor of gynecologic oncology, and I am also the lead in gynecologic malignancies for our precision immunotherapy clinic as well as our experimental therapeutics team. Today we’re going to be discussing a case of a 64-year-old woman who presented with progressive symptoms of abdominal bloating, low back pain, early satiety, and progressive fatigue. Importantly her past medical history was notable for a hysterectomy 5 years prior for benign indications, hypothyroidism as well as generalized anxiety, which were both appropriately managed medically. Physical examination at the time of her office visit showed diffuse lumbosacral pain with movement, but more importantly, abdominal tenderness and significant abdominal distension with a fluid wave consistent with ascites. She also had an unintentional 8-lb [3.6-kg] weight loss. Thankfully her performance status was preserved, and her ECOG performance status was 1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WGRZ TV

September 11 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY ROSWELL PARK COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER) Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has been recognized nationally for it's patient care, research and treatment of cancers. To find out more information about prostate cancer, head to their website at www.roswellpark.org/prostate. You can also give them a call at 1-800-ROSWELL (800-767-9355). Everyone is invited to take part in their Cruisin' For A Cure event on Saturday, September 25th from 8am until 4pm. It will feature a fabulous car, truck and motorcycle show as well as information on prostate cancer.
CANCER
miami.edu

Researchers explore cancer risks at condo collapse

About 30 hours after the shocking collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Dr. Alberto Caban-Martinez drove his packed SUV to the disaster site. Escorted through the chaos by an ambulance, the deputy director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Firefighter Cancer Initiative (FCI) was on a mission to deliver thousands of baby wipes and a dozen decontamination kits embossed with the lifesaving motto now found in hundreds of fire stations across Florida.
MIAMI, FL
#Cancer Research#Ovarian Cancer#Centers#Nci
Inside Indiana Business

Franciscan Announces Cancer Center

LAFAYETTE - Franciscan Health has announced plans to invest $43 million to build a new comprehensive cancer center in Lafayette. The Mishawaka-based health system says the three-story, 68,000-square-foot center will consolidate and expand existing services into one location on the Franciscan Health Lafayette East campus. “This new facility will be...
LAFAYETTE, IN
targetedonc.com

Clinical Trial Explores New FRα-Targeting ADC for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, John Diaz, MD, discussed the ovarian cancer treatment paradigm and the promise of STRO-002 for an important ovarian cancer subgroup. With the FRα protein being overexpressed in approximately 80% of malignant ovarian tumors, oncologists who treat these patients find themselves in need of new therapeutic options. The novel FRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, STRO-002 is quickly advancing in the course of development to potentially offer a solution to the issue.
CANCER
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Entrepreneur Spreads Awareness for Ovarian Cancer

A Brooklyn Center woman is spreading awareness about ovarian cancer through her makeup line. Six years ago, Monique Green, of Mullur’e Cosmetics, lost her mother to ovarian cancer. Since then, she’s had a heart for helping other women learn more about the disease. “My mother really helped me understand who...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
lansingcitypulse.com

Changing Cancer Research To Increase Equity

(NAPSMI)—Overall, cancer deaths in America have fallen in the last several decades, but not everyone has benefited equally from advances in cancer prevention, detection and treatment. Black people have the highest death rate and shortest survival of any racial and ethnic group in the US for most forms cancer. Additionally, FDA data show that only 4 percent of cancer clinical trial participants are Black.
CANCER
Texas Politics Digest

Innovative Cancer Research Bolstered by Grants from CPRIT

AUSTIN, Texas — The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) recently awarded grants to six faculty members at The University of Texas at Austin. The funding will support ongoing, innovative cancer research at UT and enable advances in immunotherapy, drug development and cancer prevention efforts. The grants are...
AUSTIN, TX
PWLiving

UVA Earns Comprehensive Cancer Center Designation

University of Virginia Cancer Center has been awarded a Comprehensive Cancer Center designation effective Feb. 1, 2022, by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The NCI is the largest funder of cancer research in the world. Centers who achieve this level of recognition must meet the most rigorous standards for innovative research and leading-edge clinical trials.
CANCER
onespiritblog.com

Teal Light Night Raises Awareness of Ovarian Cancer

Little Rock’s downtown bridges lit up for Teal Light Night. September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and the bridge lighting is one way the Arkansas Ovarian Cancer Coalition helps bring attention to the disease. Alesa Garner and the New Outlook team helped found the coalition in 2009 to support survivors...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
cbs19news

Group walks to raise money for childhood cancer research

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- September marks childhood cancer awareness month, and a group of people showed up in Charlottesville on Saturday to walk for a cure. It was the 11th annual Charlottesville CureSearch Walk at the Park by UVA: a walking fundraiser to find effective cancer treatment for children without the nasty side effects that often pair with it.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
case.edu

Case Comprehensive Cancer Center receives merit extension from National Cancer Institute

Collaboration across Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals continues at one of nation’s elite cancer centers. The Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, Northeast Ohio’s coordinated effort to combat cancer, has earned an additional $12 million from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a two-year merit-based extension. The center is the first of two NCI-designated cancer centers to be awarded this prestigious distinction, only available to top-tier centers in the country.
CLEVELAND, OH

