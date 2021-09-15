Roswell Park and University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Centers Awarded Nearly $9M for Ovarian Cancer Research

Ramez Eskander, MD, discusses the case of a 64-year-old woman diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Ramez Eskander, MD: Hi, my name is Ramez Eskander. I’m a GYN [gynecologic] oncologist at the University of California San Diego. I’m an associate professor of gynecologic oncology, and I am also the lead in gynecologic malignancies for our precision immunotherapy clinic as well as our experimental therapeutics team. Today we’re going to be discussing a case of a 64-year-old woman who presented with progressive symptoms of abdominal bloating, low back pain, early satiety, and progressive fatigue. Importantly her past medical history was notable for a hysterectomy 5 years prior for benign indications, hypothyroidism as well as generalized anxiety, which were both appropriately managed medically. Physical examination at the time of her office visit showed diffuse lumbosacral pain with movement, but more importantly, abdominal tenderness and significant abdominal distension with a fluid wave consistent with ascites. She also had an unintentional 8-lb [3.6-kg] weight loss. Thankfully her performance status was preserved, and her ECOG performance status was 1.

